BidiPass (BDP) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,413.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $390,405.31 and $10,413.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.63 or 0.00965286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.08334155 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.