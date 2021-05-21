BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Lifted to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.