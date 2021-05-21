BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $85.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $21,155,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

