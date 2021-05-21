Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 58,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.90 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

