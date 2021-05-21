Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Buy at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $103.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.23. 50,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,843. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

