Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $75.60 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.