BitCoal (COAL) Price Down 45.8% Over Last Week

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $35,578.73 and $370.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.00673026 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

