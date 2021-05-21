Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Capitalization of $431.38 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $431.38 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $23.23 or 0.00056648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $807.65 or 0.01969815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00481764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003522 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

