BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. 78,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,127. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

