BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. 120,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,127. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

