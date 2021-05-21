BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BKCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $299.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

