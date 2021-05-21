BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $12.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 174,084 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

