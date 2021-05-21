BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

MUI stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

