Blakecoin (BLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $30,471.37 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,603.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.79 or 0.06878262 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $817.99 or 0.02014586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.00511931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00179922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.08 or 0.00746450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.20 or 0.00483212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00445520 BTC.

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

