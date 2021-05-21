BLAST (BLAST) Market Cap Reaches $35,712.98

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. BLAST has a total market cap of $35,712.98 and approximately $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLAST has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007883 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars.

