Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

BE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

