Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up to $28.18

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $29.09. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 14,947 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

