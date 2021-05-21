Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif Sells 2,500 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Yousif also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $109,552.59.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $3,441,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

