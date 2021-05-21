Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,940 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

