Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 115.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,452 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth about $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Angi by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,381.38 and a beta of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.