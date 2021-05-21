Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 346.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sleep Number worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,574 shares of company stock worth $5,047,853. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SNBR opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

