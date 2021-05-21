Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 197.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of FND stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

