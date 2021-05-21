Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 319,776 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,776 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

