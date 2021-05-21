BMO Capital Markets Increases The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $250.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.44.

Shares of MIDD opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.19. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in The Middleby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

