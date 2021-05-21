BMO Capital Markets Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$42.25

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.31.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$37.79 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.50.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

