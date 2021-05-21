BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on June 30th

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 72.35 ($0.95) on Friday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.85. The stock has a market cap of £174.16 million and a P/E ratio of 55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

