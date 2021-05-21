BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on June 30th

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock opened at GBX 72.35 ($0.95) on Friday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.85. The stock has a market cap of £174.16 million and a P/E ratio of 55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About BMO Real Estate Investments
