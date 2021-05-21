Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The company had revenue of C$116.54 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

