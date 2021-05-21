BOMB Price Down 72.8% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $202,479.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 72.8% lower against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,304.87 or 0.99254041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00035696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00107027 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004397 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,682 coins and its circulating supply is 905,894 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

