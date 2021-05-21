BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, BOOM has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,092,170 coins and its circulating supply is 779,061,437 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

