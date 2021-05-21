BP (LON:BP) Raised to “Top Pick” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) to a top pick rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 310.30 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.70. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market cap of £63.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.27%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

