Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. Brady has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

Get Brady alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.