Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Brady’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

BRC opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,190,003.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.