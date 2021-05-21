BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.52. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $157.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

