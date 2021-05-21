BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

BWAY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 86,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.39. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.04.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $9,163,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

