Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 225,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 40,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $223.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

