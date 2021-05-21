Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $274,000 in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $43.78 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -875.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,201 shares of company stock worth $11,598,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

