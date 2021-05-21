Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.67. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

