Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

