Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $391.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.26 and a 200 day moving average of $333.20. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

