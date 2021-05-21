BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 312,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,630,801 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Get BRF alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.85.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter worth $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.