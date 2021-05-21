Brian W. Weego Sells 11,599 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. Sprague Resources LP has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

