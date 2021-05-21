Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) COO Buys $12,300.00 in Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) COO Andrew D. Sklawer bought 15,375 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.34. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.61.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the first quarter worth $29,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

