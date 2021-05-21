Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel Purchases $14,897.60 in Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) General Counsel David R. Mcavoy bought 18,622 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,897.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 110,755 shares in the company, valued at $88,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 333,169 shares in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

