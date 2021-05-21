Brighton Jones LLC Buys 254 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.13.

Netflix stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

