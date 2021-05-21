Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.43. 358,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,220. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

