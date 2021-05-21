Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 931,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,551,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.