Brighton Jones LLC Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.20. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

