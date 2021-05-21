Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $455.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.51 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

