Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.22. 502,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,313. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $116.02 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.