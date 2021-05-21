Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report $33.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.51 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $143.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $174.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,786,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,496,779. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

